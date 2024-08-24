Delhi woman, teenage daughter murdered at home

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 38-year-old wife and their teenage daughter at the woman's Narela residence in Delhi's outer north area on Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Omprakash, lived in a separate house and had come to the victims' home early on Saturday, they said.

"A call was received at NIA police station at 9:05 am regarding a quarrel and police teams rushed to the spot," a senior officer said.

The police said Seema and her 16-year-old daughter were found lying unconscious in a room on the ground floor of the house.

"They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead. Inquiries revealed that Seema's husband Omprakash had an illicit relationship with one Bindu," the officer said.

Early on Saturday, Omprakash came to Seema's house and they had a spat, the police said.

The senior officer said Omprakash hit Seema and their daughter with an iron pan (tawa) in a fit of rage and fled the spot.

"During investigations, we got to know that Omprakash's daughter had lodged an FIR against him under provisions of the POCSO Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the case is in its trial stage. Bindu had also lodged an FIR against Seema," the officer said.

Initial investigations suggested that Omprakash came to meet Seema and their daughter for withdrawing the POCSO Act case, the police said.

"Crime and forensics teams were called to the spot. Multiple teams have been formed and efforts are being made to arrest Omprakash," the officer said and added that an FIR had been registered against him.

Seema ran a kirana shop while her daughter was a Class 9 student. PTI ALK BM SZM