Delhi women, child development department takes control of helpline number 181 from DCW

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Women and Child Development department of the Delhi government has taken over the management of the Women Helpline number 181 that was previously handled by the Delhi Commission for Women.

The helpline number 181 began receiving calls at the Control Room from 4.58 pm on Wednesday. By 2 pm on Thursday, the helpline had received a total of 1,024 calls.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "The Women Helpline 181 has resumed its operation now under the ambit of the WCD as a robust support system for women in Delhi. We aim to ensure that every call is handled with the utmost care and that women in distress receive timely and effective assistance.

"The Delhi government is committed to addressing issues of violence, abuse and other concerns faced by women, reinforcing our dedication to their safety and well-being," he said.

Previously, the helpline was managed by the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW). However, following a directive from the central government, the responsibility has now been transferred to the Women and Child Development department of the Delhi government, according to a letter to the chief secretary dated May 4 last year.

The Women Helpline number 181 receives approximately 40,000 calls each month. It is a toll-free, 24-hour telecom service providing support and information to women seeking assistance.