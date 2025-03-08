Delhi women waiting for Rs 2,500 to be credited to their bank accounts, says Atishi

New Delhi: Referring to a poll promise by the BJP, Leader of Opposition Atishi on Saturday said that women in Delhi are waiting for Rs 2,500 to be credited to their accounts.

In a video on X, Atishi said, "During election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised Rs 2,500 to all the women by March 8. It has not yet been received."

दिल्ली की सभी महिलाओं को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाई।



आज दिल्ली की सब महिलायें अपने फ़ोन को ताक कर इंतज़ार कर रही हैं कि ₹2500 बैंक में जमा होने का मैसेज उनके फ़ोन पर कब आयेगा। pic.twitter.com/m7PYg5ciUn — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 8, 2025

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was one of the key poll promises in BJP's manifesto during the Delhi assembly election. The scheme promised to pay Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance to women in the national capital.

Posting an International Women's Day wish, the former chief minister said Delhi women must be waiting for it today. "All the women of Delhi are staring at their phones today, waiting for the message of the money being deposited in their bank accounts," Atishi said.

"I hope PM Modi fulfils his promise, and it does not turn out to be just a jhumla (false claim)," she added.