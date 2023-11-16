Delhi worker assault case: One more arrested, sodomy charge added in FIR

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Days after a man was assaulted and an iron rod inserted in his private part, the Delhi Police has arrested a second accused and added the charge of sodomy in the FIR, an officer said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in west Delhi's Khayala area on the night of Diwali.

The officer said a second accused, an associate of main accused Ashok Yadav, has been arrested and a search is underway for the third accused. Yadav was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, the 28-year-old victim -- who works as a labourer at a factory -- was on his way to have dinner at a friend's house in the Vishnu Garden locality of Khayala.

On the way, he was allegedly accosted by Yadav, who asked him why he was roaming around in the locality, it said.

An argument broke out between the two and Yadav abused the victim. He also called two of his associates to the spot. The accused then beat up the victim before removing his clothes and inserting an iron rod in his private part, the FIR stated.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, the police said.

The FIR in the matter was initially registered under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI BM AS SMN SMN