Delhi writers invited to seek support for unpublished Hindi works

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Budding and established writers in the national capital have been invited to submit their unpublished Hindi manuscripts for financial support under the Publication Assistance Scheme 2025–26.

The Delhi government's Hindi Academy said the initiative is aimed at promoting literary creation and extending encouragement to writers by providing publication support for works that hold literary, social and national relevance.

The scheme aims to make books more accessible to students and the public by providing financial aid for printing and publishing.

According to the academy, only original creative works will be considered. Research theses, translated, edited or compiled works will not be eligible for assistance. "The objective of the scheme is to encourage fresh literary creation," the official said.

The academy has clarified that if a writer has already received financial support under this scheme, they can apply again only after a gap of three years. As per revised rules, there will be no age bar for applicants.

Priority will be given to new writers who have not yet received any financial support from the academy, provided their manuscripts meet the prescribed standards, the official said.

Each writer will be allowed to submit only one manuscript, preferably of around 125 pages. The submission must be typed or neatly handwritten and properly bound, with the author's name mentioned only on the title page.

"Carbon copies or photocopies will not be accepted," the academy added.

Along with the manuscript, applicants are required to submit residence proof, a certificate of originality and a declaration that the work has not been previously published in book form.

Under the scheme, selected authors will be given financial assistance of Rs 25,000. However, before the release of the grant, authors will have to deposit books worth Rs 25,000, the official explained.

The academy said the scheme is aimed at boosting the confidence of writers in Delhi and ensuring the publication of quality Hindi works for a wider readership.