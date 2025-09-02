Delhi: Yamuna breaches evacuation mark; CM says govt fully prepared

New Delhi: With high volumes of water being released from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages, the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark for the first time this year and water entered several low-lying areas along its banks, forcing people to move to safer places.

The water level was recorded at 206.03 metres at 4 PM on Tuesday at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge (ORB), which has been closed to traffic. Earlier in the day, the Yamuna had reached the level of 205.68 metres -- well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres -- at 6 AM.

The highest flood level of the Yamuna is 208.66 metres, which was recorded in July 2023.

As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were being evacuated by district authorities, and the ORB was temporarily closed for traffic movement.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people begins at 206.00 metres.

Incessant rains in north India have left most of the states grappling with calamities like floods and landslides.

"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added.

The river received a discharge of 1.53 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund barrage and 78,700 cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 4 pm. Yamuna originates in Uttarakhand and flows through Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who inspected the areas along the Yamuna River, said that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.

According to the standard operating procedure, when the river crosses the evacuation mark, activities like temporary shelters, tents and food and water supplies are arranged by the district authorities, the officials added.

With the record release of water from Haryana, in Delhi, authorities are on high alert.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even smaller discharges from upstream are contributing to the rising water level, which has crossed the evacuation mark.

The water level in the Yamuna is predicted to increase further to 206.41 metres by the evening.