Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The water level at the Yamuna River reached 205.35 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Wednesday at 8 pm, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The water in the river continued to rise since morning and remained above the warning mark of 204.50 metres for the second consecutive day, officials said.

According to a flood warning issued by the Central Water Commission on Tuesday evening, the river was likely to cross the danger mark by Wednesday evening.

The CWC advised officers to keep a vigil on the water level, warn people living near the river embankments, and arrange for their evacuation to safer places in case need be.

The Yamuna's water level stood at 204.61 metres at 9 am on Wednesday, officials said. The evacuation starts at 206 metres.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. It is forecast that the water level may increase further," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department, around 41,206 cusecs of water are being released from Wazirabad every hour, and around 55,830 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level of the Yamuna. PTI SSM VN VN