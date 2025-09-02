Delhi: Yamuna level likely to rise by Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 2 ( PTI) The water level of the Yamuna river is likely to reach 206.90 metres by 7 am on Wednesday, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in its forecast.

At 9 pm, the Yamuna level was recorded at 206.36 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), officials said on Tuesday.

"As per current indications, the water level by 7 am on 3 September 2025 is likely to be 206.90 metres; thereafter, the water level will likely rise," the flood advisory said.

Earlier in the day, the Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark, with a recorded level of 206.03 metres at 4 pm, and it has been steadily increasing since then.

In response to the rising water levels, district authorities evacuated residents from low-lying areas, and traffic on the Old Railway Bridge was suspended.

"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added.

At 9 pm, the river received a discharge of 176,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage and 93,260 cusecs from the Wazirabad Barrage.

Typically, the water released from these barrages takes approximately 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. PTI SSM MPL MPL