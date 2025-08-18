Delhi: Yamuna water levels crosses danger mark

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger level, reaching the mark of 205.36 metres at 2 pm on Monday at the Old Railway Bridge, officials informed.

The warning mark for the river in the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Early morning the water level was recorded at 204.80 metres making it the second day when the level was above the warning mark. On Sunday at 7 pm the waster level reached the mark of 204.60 metre.

According to the flood advisory issued by the Central Water Commission on Sunday, the Yamuna in Delhi is likely to reach 206 metres by Aug 19.

Officials said the situation is being monitored and all agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures as the level is likely to rise as per the forecast.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

The flood control department informed that the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 36,064 cusecs of water, while the Wazirabad is releasing 57,460 cusecs of water every hour.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level.

On August 15 the water level reached the mark of 204.65 metres at 1 pm and the next day it reached 205.11 metres.