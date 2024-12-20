Delhi Youth Cong holds protest over FIR against Rahul Gandhi, detention of IYC chief in Assam

New Delhi: Delhi Youth Congress held a protest here on Friday over the FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and detention of Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib in Assam.

Advertisment

According to a statement, several Youth Congress workers joined this protest under the leadership of Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra.

They burnt Union Home Minister Amit Shah's effigy and demanded his resignation over his remarks on Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. They also raised slogans against the Central government.

The protest took place outside the Youth Congress office, where the Delhi Police stopped everyone by barricading, it said.

Advertisment

Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Gandhi accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises.

A face-off between the opposition and the ruling NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to Ambedkar left former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP Mukesh Rajput injured.

Lakra said they oppose the dictatorship being done by the Central government.

Advertisment

The BJP is filing baseless FIR against Rahul Gandhi because the truth of the BJP has come in front of the country, he added.

Lakra said they are doing such things to divert the country's attention.

The Constitution is the gift of Ambedkar. India will not tolerate his insult and hence Shah will have to resign from the post of Home Minister, he demanded.

Advertisment

Lakra further said the BJP government in Assam has taken Chib into preventive custody since Friday morning and demanded that he should be released as soon as possible otherwise they will continue to raise their voice in this manner.

Chib was put in "preventive detention" by the Assam Police since Friday morning ahead of a protest over the death of a party worker two days ago.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress activist Mridul Islam died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' programme against a host of issues, including unrest in Manipur and bribery charges against the Adani Group.