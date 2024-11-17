Delhi: Youth Congress holds candlelight march protesting against Manipur violence

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a candlelight march here on Sunday protesting against the ethnic violence in Manipur and demanded that the Centre take stringent measures to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.

Several IYC workers participated in the march carrying candles and a banner.

The protesters took out the march from the IYC office on Raisina Road. They were headed towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police.

In a statement, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling around the country and abroad, but not going to Manipur.

When Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the prime minister visit the northeastern state, he asked.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been going through unimaginable pain, divisions and increasing violence, which has destroyed the future of its people, Chib said.

He demanded that the Centre take strict measures as soon as possible to curb the violence in the state.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed more than 200 lives since May last year. PTI NIT RC