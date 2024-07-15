Delhi youth Congress launches membership drive

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav Monday launched a membership drive of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress for its elections, a statement said.

It said the Youth Congress was the entry point for youngsters into politics, and Delhi, being the national Capital, is the pulse of the country and what happens here has its reverberation felt across the country.

It was Rahul Gandhi's suggestions to hold elections to the office-bearers of the Youth Congress in a democratic manner to provide equal opportunities to all, including those from humble backgrounds, so that every one could occupy responsible positions in the party purely on talent, Yadav said, according to the statement.

"Today, we have formally launched the process. This membership drive will take place in August and after scrutiny, a new president and committee will be formed in September. I am happy and hope that our youth, no matter which class they come from, will fully participate in it," Yadav said.

"The future would be very challenging as assembly elections are due in February next year, for which the Delhi Congress, and all its frontal organisations, cells and departments, would have to work hard to expose the authoritarianism of the BJP, and the corruption and failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government, to put up a strong fight as people want the Congress back in power in Delhi," he claimed in the statement.