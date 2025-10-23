Delhi youth dies after being thrashed on Nand Nagri flyover while shooting video

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth died after he was thrashed during a fight between two groups over making videos for social media in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri flyover, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, Salman, a resident of Sunder Nagri, sustaining serious injuries on Tuesday when a quarrel erupted between two groups while filming a reel and escalated into a fight. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

"His friend, Sohail (26), told police that the altercation escalated suddenly, leaving Salman unconscious. He was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered following the incident. On October 23, police received information from GTB Hospital that Salman had succumbed to his injuries. Consequently, section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)of the BNS was added to the case, the officer said.

The postmortem report of the deceased is awaited, he said, adding that teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.

"Investigation is in progress, teams have been formed to nab the accused. We are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused," the officer said. PTI BM ARB SKY SKY