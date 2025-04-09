Delhi: Youth held for armed robbery at grocery store to fund vacation

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly robbing a grocery store owner in Sultanpuri area at gunpoint to fund his vacation to Manali, police said on Wednesday.

Four teenagers -- Vikas (18), Harsh (18), Sourav alias Hagdipo (18), and Himesh (19) -- and two juveniles have already been nabbed in connection with the armed robbery, they said.

On April 3, Himanshu along with others barged into the grocery store and looted cash and documents at gunpoint, they said. The next day, the store owner filed a complaint.

The accused had planned the robbery to fund their trip to Manali, an official said.

“On April 8, the police received information that Himanshu was coming to meet someone near B-Block Park in Mangol Puri,” a senior officer said, adding that he was arrested from the spot.

Himanshu, who works in a shoe factory at Udyog Nagar, is an orphan. His father was a laborer and his mother, who died in 2010, worked as a domestic help, the officer said, adding that his elder brother drives an e-rickshaw.

A case has been registered at Sultan Puri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. PTI SSJ NB