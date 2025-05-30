Delhi youth held for posting reel with semi-automatic firearm on social media

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was arrested after he posted a video on social media brandishing a semi-automatic pistol in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ali Khan, a resident of Kabir Nagar, was apprehended and a semi-automatic pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession, the official said.

He said the accused's act was aimed at impressing his peers.

Police said on May 29, a video showing a young man displaying a pistol went viral on social media. Taking action, a team launched an investigation. The video was circulated among other teams for identification.

Based on inputs, the team tracked down the accused to the New Pulia area of Kabir Nagar and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Khan admitted he created the video to gain attention among his friends. He also disclosed the source of the firearm, prompting further investigation into the supply chain. Further investigation is going on to trace the weapon's supplier. PTI BM BM KSS KSS