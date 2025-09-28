Delhi youth participate in 'Namo Run' to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Thousands of young people took part in a special 'Namo Run' across the national capital on Sunday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The run, organised under the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, started from 15 locations in the city and culminated at Central Park in Connaught Place, according to a statement.

More than 7,500 children and youth joined the event, held under the banner of 'Viksit Delhi', it stated.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who addressed the gathering at the concluding ceremony, said the event reflected the energy and enthusiasm of the city's youth towards nation-building.

"This is not just a run but a people's movement to realise the vision of a developed India and a developed Delhi," she said.

Gupta added that the participants took a pledge under the Tricolour at Central Park to contribute actively to the country's progress.

She also paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, recalling his sacrifice for the nation at the age of 23.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the 'Namo Run' was a symbol of collective determination and public participation.

"The turnout of children and youth shows that Delhi's citizens are committed to realising the Prime Minister's vision of a strong and self-reliant India," he said.

Participants were felicitated with medals, certificates and awards at the event, which also saw the presence of government officials, coaches and physical education teachers, it added.