Delhi: Youth stabbed to death; minors among 5 held

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old call centre employee was allegedly stabbed to death by five people, including four minors, following a quarrel in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad forest area, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sumit (22) and four minors, were partying in the secluded forest area while the deceased, identified as Prem Barman, was also sitting in the area with his friend, they said.

An altercation occurred between the two groups over loud noises, which escalated into verbal abuse and a scuffle, a senior police official said.

"The case came to light around 2.08 am on September 16, when a PCR call alerted the police about the body of a young man found in a forested patch near Sanjay Colony's Nirmal T-point," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

"Barman was attacked following a verbal spat that escalated into a scuffle. In a fit of anger, the accused allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the secluded Tughlakabad forest area," he added.

Based on the leads, police zeroed in on the suspects and arrested Sumit and apprehended four juveniles. Sumit, a class 6 dropout who works at a water supply shop, has a previous involvement in a case under the Arms Act. His father works as a security guard, police stated.

Police also recovered two blood-stained knives used in the crime and the blood-stained clothes of the accused.

The victim, a resident of Tughlakabad village, worked at a call centre. He lived with his mother, who works as a domestic help, and three sisters. His father is a labourer in Rajasthan, the DCP said.

Further raids are underway to nab two other suspects, Tiwari said. A case has been registered at the Govindpuri police station under relevant sections, and further investigation is in progress, police added.