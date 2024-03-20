Delhi Zoo celebrates World Sparrow Day

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Delhi Zoo on Wednesday celebrated the World Sparrow Day with the theme of "I love sparrows" emphasising the role of individuals and communities in sparrow conservation, officials said.

The purpose of this day is to increase public knowledge concerning the sparrow's declining population and the need for its conservation. The occasion offers people and a chance to unite and take action to protect and conserve sparrows, they said.

The National Zoological Park celebrated the day by organising activities like making bird feeders using bamboos, presentation of movie show describing the significance of sparrows, and a zoo walk in which 90 students and 12 teachers and volunteers from the AV Baliga Memorial Trust, an NGO, participated, Delhi Zoo Director Akanksha Mahajan said.

The zoo walk was organised with the intention of creating a sense of wonder for nature in the young minds and an appreciation of the value of their surroundings, she added. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK