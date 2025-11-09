Delhi zoo draws over 15,000 visitors on second day of reopening

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi zoo, which had remained closed for the last two months, witnessed a strong turnout on the second day of its reopening on Sunday, officials said.

According to official data shared by authorities, the National Zoological Park in New Delhi witnessed 15,292 visitors, including 262 students from five schools, on November 9.

On Saturday, it had drawn 8,065 visitors, including 954 students from 12 schools.

The Delhi zoo had been shut since August 30 following the detection of avian influenza virus in its water bird aviary, which led to the death of several birds.

According to officials, the high footfall in the first two days of the zoo's reopening reflects the public's excitement to return to one of the capital's most popular weekend spots.

They added that the recently introduced 'Insta Ticket Booking Service' -- which allows visitors to instantly book entry tickets by scanning a QR code at the gate, ensuring a smooth and quick access -- has been well received.

In a statement, the zoo management said it remains committed to improving visitor facilities and ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

"The National Zoological Park always prioritises the convenience and safety of its visitors and continues to enhance its facilities to offer a memorable experience of nature and wildlife," the statement said.

The zoo is open from 9 am to 5 pm, with ticket booking and entry allowed till 4.30 pm and the last exit set at 5.30 pm.