Delhi zoo gears up for winter with species-specific animal-care plans

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Specially-designed shelters, wooden planks, mats, bamboo screens, thatch covers to block winds, room heaters and dehumidifiers will be installed in the Delhi Zoo to shield its animals from the harsh winter cold.

In view of the rising pollution levels, the zoo officials are focussing on continuous health monitoring of the animals, besides putting in efforts to minimise local pollution within the zoo premises.

A detailed winter management plan to ensure the well-being of its resident animals has been prepared by the Delhi Zoo. Species-wise and age-specific strategies have been implemented, focussing on protecting the animals from the harsh cold while maintaining their health and comfort throughout the season, a zoo official told PTI.

To safeguard vulnerable animals, the zoo will segregate dominant males in species such as the Manipuri deer, where the young ones are born during the winter months, preventing conflicts and ensuring the newborns' safety, he said.

Herbivores and birds will receive paddy-straw bedding and specially-designed shelters to keep them warm, while carnivores and primates will be provided with wooden planks and mats to insulate them from the cold surface.

Temperature-control measures are also a priority, with room heaters and dehumidifiers being installed in the enclosures to maintain a stable environment. Special attention will be given to the reptile house, where thermoregulation and humidity levels are monitored closely to suit the needs of its inhabitants.

In terms of diet, the zoo has introduced winter-specific changes to help the animals stay warm and energised.

"We have included nuts, jaggery and sugarcane in their diet, along with nutrient supplements and immunoboosters to support their health," he added.

Speaking about the sensitive species and birds, the official said, "They will also receive extra shelter enhancements, including bamboo screens and thatch covers to block cold winds, while young primates will be given blankets for warmth." Meanwhile, veterinary protocols will be strictly followed to promptly address any health issues arising during the winter season, ensuring that all animals receive timely medical attention if needed, he added.

As the mornings and evenings have turned slightly chilly, experts have predicted that the temperatures will start declining in the capital in about a week to 10 days.

The night temperature settled at 19.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, two notches above normal. PTI NSM RC