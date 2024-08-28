Delhi Zoo in talks with forest dept to find companion for lone African elephant

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi Zoo is holding discussions with the forest department for arranging a companion for Shankar, the lone African elephant in the national capital who has been in a 'musth' condition for a very long time, the officials said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old African elephant at the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo), brought from Zimbabwe in 1998, is in a 'musth' condition and has been exhibiting aggressive behaviour for a prolonged period.

'Musth' is a natural condition associated with increased testosterone levels that occurs in male animals, particularly elephants and camels, during which they exhibit heightened aggression and unpredictable behaviour.

"We are still in talks with the forest department regarding the pairing (of Shankar), and discussions are ongoing. As of now, no confirmation or decision has been reached," a Delhi Zoo official said.

According to the official, Shankar had previously charged aggressively, broken a wall, and injured zoo staff due to this condition.

Following this, he was chained for an extended period, which led to wounds and pus formation on his legs. The chain was removed last month, and he is now held on a leash, the official said.

While Shankar is in a better position now, he still charges aggressively, the official added.

The zoo authorities said the walls of Shankar's enclosure are being reinforced and the work will be completed soon, after which he can be freed, ensuring he does not hurt himself or others.