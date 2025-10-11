Delhi zoo likely to reopen in early November as bird flu samples test negative

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The National Zoological Park is likely to reopen in early November after remaining closed since August 30 due to a bird flu outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

A statement issued by the zoo said there is no active presence of the avian influenza virus at present.

However, as a precautionary measure, the management has continued to strictly adhere to all prescribed biosecurity and surveillance guidelines issued by the competent authorities, according to the statement.

"As part of ongoing surveillance, two additional rounds of sampling will be conducted at an interval of 15 days to ensure continued safety and disease-free status. Based on the results of these surveillance samples for avian influenza (H5N8), a decision will be taken to reopen the zoo for visitors after October 30," the statement read.

The zoo was closed after several bird deaths were reported, with the last positive case of H5N1 avian influenza detected on September 1. Both H5N1 and H5N8 are known to be highly pathogenic subtypes of the avian flu.

However, since the last detection, random sampling has been carried out in aviaries and various enclosures and all samples have tested negative so far, the statement said.

Established in 1959, the National Zoological Park houses 96 species of animals, birds, and reptiles across 176 acres in the heart of the capital.