Delhi zoo may reopen in November if bird flu test returns negative

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The National Zoological Park in Delhi, shut for about two months after a bird flu outbreak, may reopen in the second week of November after another round of testing, officials said on Friday.

According to Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar, the fourth round of samples is scheduled to be collected on October 30, and the results are expected within six to seven days.

“If the test comes back negative, the reopening of the zoo will be considered,” he said.

The zoo was closed on August 30 after the deaths of several birds, including painted storks and black-headed ibis. Samples collected between August 28 and 31 tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza, prompting the closure.

The last positive case was detected on September 1. Since then, random sampling conducted in the aviary and other enclosures, has led to negative test results.

The zoo authorities have submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, which will be approved only after the required negative tests, as per guidelines.

“The report of the last sample sent on October 1 was received on October 7 and was negative. As per the rules, after two consecutive negative reports since the last positive case, we have moved a proposal for reopening. The date will be informed once the ministry gives its approval,” Kumar added. This is the third closure of the Delhi zoo due to avian influenza in recent years, with previous shutdowns recorded in 2016 and 2021.

Established in 1959, the zoo houses 96 species of animals, birds, and reptiles across 176 acres in the heart of the national capital. PTI NSM PRK PRK