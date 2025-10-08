Delhi zoo may reopen soon as latest samples test negative for bird flu

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The National Zoological Park in Delhi, which has been closed for visitors since August 30 following a bird flu outbreak, may reopen soon as the latest samples have tested negative for avian influenza, officials said on Wednesday.

The zoo authorities have not yet announced the reopening date.

Delhi zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the proposal to resume operations has been sent to the competent authorities and the decision will be taken in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

"The report of the last sample sent on October 1 was received on October 7 and it came back negative. According to the rules, after two consecutive negative reports since the last positive case, we have moved a proposal for reopening. The reopening date will be informed once the ministry gives its approval," he said.

The zoo was shut down on August 30 after the death of several birds, with the last positive case of H5N1 avian influenza detected on September 1.

Since then, random sampling has been carried out from aviary and various enclosures, all of which have tested negative so far.

Between August 28 and 31, at least 12 bird deaths were reported at the zoo, including painted storks and black-headed ibis. Four of these samples tested positive for bird flu, prompting the authorities to close the zoo.

This is the third closure of the Delhi zoo due to avian influenza in recent years -- the previous two were in 2016 and 2021.

Established in 1959, the Delhi zoo spans 176 acres in the heart of the capital and houses 96 species of animals, birds and reptiles. PTI NSM APL DIV DIV