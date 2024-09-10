Delhi zoo plans to increase number of animals with focus on four species

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi Zoo is focusing on the breeding of four species of animals and implementing measures such as hormonal testing, along with closely monitoring their daily routine and diet.

Many animals at the National Zoological Park have not produced offsprings in recent years, prompting a concerted effort to address the issue, a zoo official said.

A zoo official told PTI, ''We are currently monitoring four species in the zoo that are either not reproducing or are no longer able to reproduce. The Indian wild dog, lion, wolf, and baboon are among these species,'' he said.

"We are closely monitoring their health and providing them with a nutritious diet. We are also consulting gynaecologists and conducting hormonal tests to assess the animals’ reproductive health," the zoo official added.

The zoo’s efforts are currently centred on these specific species, with ongoing monitoring of the wild dog, lion, and wolf populations.

"We are observing their behaviour and health meticulously to ensure a successful breeding programme," the official said.

The Delhi Zoo is taking steps to ensure it remains full of vibrant wildlife. "Our focus is on increasing the population of these animals through effective breeding programmes,'' the official added.

Meanwhile, speaking about tigers, he said, ''There is no problem with their breeding, so we are not concerned about them at the moment.'' ''We are ensuring the animals get a healthy food and are closely monitoring their intake. We are also taking samples and conducting tests at various stages, including checking hormone levels. Gynaecological tests are being carried out to ensure there are no hormonal issues," he added. PTI NSM NSM MNK MNK