Delhi zoo plans to revamp animal adoption with shorter durations and simplified process

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) In a bid to win hearts and homes, at least symbolically, the Delhi zoo will set up a dedicated committee to revamp its animal-adoption programme, making it simpler, more rewarding, and offering options as short as a single day.

To help visitors forge a deeper emotional bond with their favourite creatures, the Delhi zoo will oversee all animal adoption, National Zoological Park Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI.

The initiative is part of a proposed revamp of the zoo's adoption policy to make it simpler and more beneficial for adopters. The plan will also allow shorter adoption durations -- including monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and even single-day options.

Zoo officials said the proposal was recently cleared by the Advisory Committee and is now awaiting final approval from the ministry.

An Advisory Committee is already in place to review and guide future work related to the zoo. This committee meets annually and includes representatives from various departments. It is chaired by a senior official, usually a secretary, and during these meetings, proposals are presented and evaluated to determine whether they will benefit the zoo and the animals.

If a separate society is created to specifically handle adoptions and related funds, officials believe it could streamline the process and attract more participation.

Offering tax benefits under the policy could also encourage more individuals to come forward. Currently, adopters receive limited benefits like entry passes and standard souvenirs, with very little incentive beyond that. Moreover, the adoption process is quite complex.

Since people cannot take the animals home, maintaining an emotional connection becomes difficult due to procedural hurdles. This is something the zoo is actively working to simplify. A detailed plan is ready and efforts are being made to implement the necessary changes.

Currently, adoptions are fixed by species and are available only for a year. Under the revised plan, daylong adoptions will be offered for both individual and group animals, with rates ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

At present, elephants carry the highest annual adoption rate at Rs 6 lakh, whereas birds have the lowest at Rs 700 per year.

However, the Delhi zoo has not received much response to the adoption programme so far, the director told PTI.

Currently, none of the elephants have been adopted. The zoo houses three elephants -- one Indian pair and an African elephant -- and plans to arrange special campaigns to promote their adoption.

The adoption rates are determined based on the animals' food consumption expenses, Kumar said, adding that at present, only about 20 animals have been adopted, with no elephants on the list.

Among large animals, only a rhinoceros is currently under adoption.

The animal-adoption programme, launched in 2022, initially aimed at helping fund the upkeep of animals through contributions by individuals, companies and institutions.

Adopters were allowed to support an animal for a minimum period of one year, with incentives such as membership cards, a certificate, monthly visits and signage featuring their names near the animal enclosure.

The Delhi zoo was established in November 1959 and is managed by the Union environment ministry.