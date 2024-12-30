Delhi zoo prepares for new year rush with extra gates, enhanced security and traffic management

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Zoo is preparing for an expected surge in visitors on New Year's Day with additional entry gates, heightened security measures, improved CCTV surveillance, and police deployment to manage traffic, an official said on Monday.

The zoo is expecting significant increase in footfall as people prepare to celebrate the first day of the year with family and friends, the official said.

National Zoological Park Director Sanjeev Kumar told PTI two additional entry gates have been opened to manage the crowd.

“On a regular day, visitors use a single main gate for entry. However, for the New Year, additional gates for entry and exit will be operational,” he added.

Extra personnel will be deployed across the zoo premises to enhance security and ensure better crowd management, the official said.

Vulnerable areas have been identified to prevent incidents like pickpocketing and mobile thefts, with additional security personnel stationed at these spots, he said.

Kumar said CCTV cameras have been thoroughly inspected and monitoring will be conducted intensively.

“Large crowds often increase the likelihood of pickpocketing and mobile thefts. To prevent such incidents, security personnel have been directed to actively monitor the cameras across the premises,” he said.

Meanwhile, police administration has also been roped in to manage traffic on Mathura Road, ensuring seamless access to the zoo.

Last year, the total number of visitors to the zoo on January 1st was 18,256. For January 1st, 2025, the authorities are expecting around 25,000 visitors, he said.

The zoo also offers online ticket booking for the convenience of visitors, allowing them to book tickets in advance and reschedule them if needed.

The National Zoological Park, also known as the Delhi Zoo, is situated in a 176-acre area under the central government's jurisdiction. It was initiated in the year 1952. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ