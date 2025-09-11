Delhi zoo remains closed after bird-flu case; no reopening date announced

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi zoo on Thursday said no new mortality due to avian influenza has been reported in the last five days among the water birds in the enclosure or the migratory birds around the ponds.
Samples of a red jungle fowl (old aged) and two zebra finches (old aged), which died on September 7, were tested by the NIHSAD in Bhopal, and found negative for the avian influenza virus. No other zoo animal has shown any influenza-like symptoms, according to a statement issued by the National Zoological Park (NZP).
The statement said intensive sanitation and bio-security measures are being rigorously implemented to safeguard the health of the birds, animals and the zoo staff.
The Delhi zoo remains fully vigilant and is undertaking all necessary actions in line with standard protocols and guidelines to contain the disease, it added.
Additionally, no official date has been announced for when the zoo will reopen to visitors. It has been closed since the end of August, after the first case of bird flu was reported. PTI NSM RC