Delhi Zoo shut for visitors after painted storks test positive for bird flu

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Delhi Zoo will be shut for visitors from Saturday after two painted storks were found infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus, officials have said.

To prevent the disease from spreading to other birds, animals, or zoo staff, strict safety and monitoring measures have been put in place, according to a statement issued by the zoo authorities on Friday.

Samples from the two dead birds were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on August 27. They tested positive for H5N1 on August 28, they said.

Avian influenza A(H5N1) is a subtype of the influenza virus that primarily infects birds but can also affect mammals, including humans in rare cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The goose/guangdong lineage of H5N1 viruses first emerged in 1996 and has since caused repeated outbreaks in bird populations.

Zoo authorities said immediate containment measures were rolled out in line with the Centre's 2021 "Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza" to prevent the spread of the virus to other animals, birds, and staff.

Intensive surveillance and strict biosecurity protocols have been enforced inside the facility. The closure of the zoo is a precautionary step to safeguard public health and will remain in place until further notice, they said. PTI NSM RHL