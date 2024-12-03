Delhi zoo starts trial run of nano bubble tech to improve pond water quality

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi zoo on Tuesday launched a trial run of a technology that aims to improve the health of aquatic animals and promote water purification in ponds.

The trial run of the nano bubble technology was launched by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh.

"Cleaner water provides numerous benefits. Normally, when pond water becomes polluted, it starts emitting a foul odour, accumulates algae, and its colour fades. With this new technology, the water will be purified, benefiting the animals," Singh said.

The technology aims to clean the water in zoo ponds that is often contaminated by algae and other impurities.

The trial run will last for 15 days. If successful, it will be implemented on a larger scale.

The Delhi zoo has four ponds. One pond, connected to a smaller adjacent pond, is home to three gharials. Marsh crocodiles reside in the other three ponds.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI earlier that the technology was being used for the first time in the zoo.

"This nano technology is an innovative method and, if it performs well during the trial, the zoo will implement it, as required," Kumar had said.

The primary goal is to maintain cleaner water, which is crucial for the health and wellbeing of aquatic animals, he had said. "Currently, there are issues with water quality, including odour and discolouration, which sometimes make it difficult to spot the animals. With this new technology, we hope to ensure that the water remains clean, clear and safe for the animals." "On days the water is murky, the animals remain out of sight unless they surface or come ashore. Cleaner water will make them visible to visitors even when submerged, providing an enhanced experience," he had added. PTI NSM SZM SZM