Delhi zoo to get glass viewing panels, modern animal habitats as part of Rs 400-crore overhaul plan

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Glass viewing panels will be installed at animal enclosures to provide visitors with a clearer and more immersive view of wildlife as the National Zoological Park in the capital is set to undergo sweeping modernisation under a Rs 400-crore redevelopment plan, according to an official.

Work on the comprehensive overhaul plan, which includes redesigned entrances, improved traffic circulation, reconstructed animal habitats, and expanded veterinary facilities, is scheduled to begin in February, pending final approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Central Zoo Authority official said.

The Centre had granted in-principle approval of Rs 400 crore and the investment board has largely agreed with the proposed changes, paving the way for formal clearance, the official told PTI.

The redevelopment proposal was recently placed before the Delegated Investment Board, a government body that clears major public infrastructure investments, and funding for the project will be drawn through this mechanism, he said.

"Reliance's Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre will play a significant advisory role, with many of its recommendations incorporated into the project blueprint," the official said.

Elaborating on the makeover plan, he said a major focus would be the complete renovation of the zoo's front gate, including new pick-up and drop-off zones, a visitors' centre and upgraded entry facilities.

Additionally, glass viewing panels will be installed at animal enclosures to provide the public with a clearer and closer view of wildlife, and the trenches in carnivore enclosures will be closed to make more room for the animals, allowing them to approach the viewing panels, he said, adding that the redesigned viewing areas will allow closer observation of wildlife while ensuring minimal stress for animals.

Several animal enclosures which are damaged or obsolete will be reconstructed, while those beyond repair will be completely rebuilt to meet modern animal welfare standards. Animal shelters will be upgraded to contemporary specifications, and a new reptile house will be built as part of the expanded veterinary care infrastructure, the officer said.

The zoo's wildlife hospital will be modernised and enlarged to two to three times its present size, with multiple new wards for specialised treatment, he said, adding that the redevelopment will draw inspiration from leading international zoos and adopt innovative technologies to improve animal health, enclosure design and visitor management.

To address traffic congestion, the existing foot overbridge on Mathura Road will be extended up to the zoo's entrance, enabling safer pedestrian access while easing traffic movement in the area, he said.

According to the official, a new parking complex will be created with capacity of around 800 cars, 50 large buses and nearly 1,000 two-wheelers, to efficiently manage peak visitor flow.

Outdated ticket counters will be replaced with modern systems, while the congested food court will be expanded to provide better services and comfort, he said.

Internal tracks used by zoo vehicles to transport visitors will be widened to ensure smoother circulation and reduce crowding during busy hours, the official added. An MoU between the Delhi zoo and the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre was signed last year to support long-term conservation, rehabilitation and modern animal care practices, he said.

Spread across 180 acres, the National Zoological Park was established in 1957 and remains one of the capital's most prominent public attractions. There are around 38 species of mammals, 156 new-birth and 76 free-range animals. PTI SHB SHB ARB ARB