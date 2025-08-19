Delhi Zoo to install air conditioning in storage units to preserve animal feed

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Delhi Zoo, which procures around 165 kilograms of meat daily to feed its animals, is planning to install air conditioning units in its storage facilities to ensure that the stock does not stink or deteriorate, authorities said.

Besides meat, a wide variety of foods, including 1,100 kilograms of fodder (chara), vegetables, fruits, along with besan, green leaves, eggs, sattu, jaggery, bajra, wheat and other items, are fed to the animals.

These items are procured through government-approved suppliers and are only finalised through tenders after conducting quality checks, Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI.

Animals' diet also varies as per the season and other factors affecting their intake, he said.

"Vendors are selected through tenders depending on the category of supplies. For fruits and vegetables, we rely on Mother Dairy because some local vendors tend to compromise on quality, thinking it is only for animals," he added.

Meat, fodder and fruits are procured through separate tenders given to different contractors. All items undergo testing to ensure safety before any contract is finalised, authorities said.

"We do not want to compromise on the quality of food for our animals. Every item is tested first and only then do we finalise the supplier," Kumar said.

The meat arrives from the Ghazipur chicken and meat market around 5 am in the morning, following which it is cleaned, chopped and portioned within the premises.

However, since it is given to the animals around 2 pm, it sometimes begins deteriorating in the summer heat.

"To ensure that the quality of meat does not get compromised, especially during the peak summer months, we are now planning to install air-conditioning in the storage units," he informed.

Officials also said while the facility will primarily be used for preserving meat, other perishable food items may also benefit from the move. The Delhi Zoo, established in November 1959, is managed by the Union Environment Ministry. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ