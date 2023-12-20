Delhi zoo to release 7-month-old twin cubs for display to visitors

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi zoo will release seven-month-old twin cubs of a tigress for display to visitors on Thursday morning, officials said.

A senior zoo official said that at the National Zoological Park, twin cubs of a tigress will be released in the visitor display area on Thursday around 10.15 am.

For the first time in 18 years, a Bengal tiger has given birth to cubs at the Delhi zoo. Sddhi had delivered five cubs — two surviving and three stillborn — on May 4.

The zoo, which has housed tigers since its inauguration on November 1, 1959, maintains its tiger population for conservation, education and public display. Over the years, tigers have bred successfully in the zoo and have been exchanged with zoos across India and abroad.