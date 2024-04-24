Delhi zoo to undertake beautification projects

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The National Zoological Park will undertake multiple beautification projects in the upcoming months, Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"There are numerous ongoing enhancements at the zoo, such as plans to adorn walls and rocks with drawings and paintings, while pathways will also get seasonal decor. These beautification efforts aim to enhance the zoo's aesthetic appeal and provide visitors with an immersive experience,” Kumar told PTI. Kumar emphasised that the ambitious beautification plan for Delhi's zoo would also prioritize the safety of the animals and the visitors.

It includes the cleaning, plantation, enrichment, and beautification activities, which will be carried out simultaneously in and around the entire zoo infrastructure, he said.

"We are working on beautification projects such as animal enclosures, animal safety measures, the main entrance gate, zoo pathways, selfie point updates, and other amenities," Kumar said. Sanjeet Kumar previously served as the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests for the Bhubaneswar Circle in Odisha for a year and has now been appointed as the Director of The National Zoological Park.

The National Zoological Park, popularly known as Delhi Zoo, is situated in a 176-acre area under the central government's jurisdiction. It was initiated in the year 1952. PTI NSM NSM HIG HIG HIG