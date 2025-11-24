Delhi zoo: Two jackals herded back after escape; no threat to visitors, says director

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Two of the jackals that had escaped from their enclosure at the National Zoological Park here have been safely herded back to the holding area, officials said on Monday.

An extensive search operation by zoo staff is still underway to trace the remaining one or two jackals that may be roaming the forested belt behind the enclosures, Zoo Director Sanjeet Singh told PTI.

He said CCTV feeds are being monitored continuously, and trap cages along with special tracking squads have been deployed across vulnerable pockets within the zoo premises.

"There has been no spotting or sign of the animals in the visitors' areas so far," the director said, adding that containment protocols remain in place as a precaution.

The jackals were reported missing from the off-display holding zone on Saturday morning, triggering a large-scale search operation.

Zoo authorities formally confirmed the incident on Sunday and issued a statement saying they have launched a search operation to locate some jackals that may have escaped from their enclosure into the forested belt behind the animal exhibits.

Three to four jackals were spotted in the bushes of forested area on Saturday morning near the off-display jackal holding zone, close to Azimganj Sarai in Beat No 10 of the National Zoological Park, officials said on Sunday.

The Joint Director of the Delhi zoo has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report, the statement said.

Officials said teams will continue combing operations until all the animals are accounted for.

The animals are suspected to have taken advantage of a gap in the fencing at the rear of the enclosure.

Zoo teams have been deployed across the forested area to locate and secure them, an official said. PTI NSM NSM ARB ARB