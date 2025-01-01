Delhi Zoo welcomes over 25,000 visitors on New Year’s day, up 39 pc from last year

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi Zoo welcomed more than 25,000 visitors on the first day of the new year on Wednesday, marking a 39.09 per cent increase from last year's footfalls on the same day, zoo officials said.

According to data shared by the officials, 25,343 visitors thronged the zoo on Wednesday, marking a significant rise compared to previous years.

On January 1, 2024, the zoo recorded a footfall of 18,221 visitors, they said.

The data revealed that on December 31, 2023, 18,002 visitors came to the zoo.

Similarly, on January 1, 2023, the zoo recorded a footfall of 24,161, after recording 16,443 visitors on December 31, 2022.

The zoo authorities had prepared extensively for an expected surge in visitors on New Year’s day by setting up additional entry gates, enhancing security measures, upgrading CCTV surveillance, and deploying police to manage traffic, its director Sanjeev Kumar said.

"On a regular day, visitors use a single main gate for entry. However, for New Year’s day, additional gates for entry and exit were made operational," he said.

Additional security personnel were deployed across the zoo premises to enhance security and ensure better crowd management.

Security staff were stationed in the vulnerable areas to prevent incidents like pick-pocketing and mobile thefts, the official said.

"Large crowds often increase the likelihood of such incidents. To prevent this, security personnel actively monitored CCTV cameras installed across the premises," Kumar added.

Police were also roped in to manage traffic on Mathura Road, ensuring seamless access to the zoo.

The National Zoological Park, also known as Delhi Zoo, spans a 176-acre area under the Central government's jurisdiction. Established in 1952, it remains one of the most popular attractions in the capital. PTI NSM ARI