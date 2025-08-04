Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter in 20 years

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi Zoo on Monday celebrated the birth of six Bengal Tiger cubs -- the biggest litter recorded at the facility in the last two decades.

In a success for conservation breeding, the cubs were born between 9 AM and 11 AM to a seven-year-old tigress, Aditi, who was brought to the zoo from the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur. This is her first litter, officials said.

Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the mother and cubs are being closely monitored through CCTV surveillance as the first 48 hours are critical for the newborns.

"The tigress is of wild origin and is taking care of the cubs. We are observing her round-the-clock," he said.

Prior to this litter, the zoo housed six white tigers and seven Royal Bengal tigers.

A similar birth was recorded in 2023 when tigress Siddhi, also from Gorewada, gave birth to five cubs -- the first successful Royal Bengal tiger birth at the zoo in nearly 18 years. However, only two cubs survived. In 2005, a six-cub litter was also born, but only two survived.

Veterinary officer Abhijit Bhawal said the zoo had been trying to breed Aditi since 2023. Initial mating attempts with tigers Karan and Hari were unsuccessful.

It was only after pairing her with white tiger Vijay -- the father of previous cubs Avni and Vyom -- that the pregnancy occurred. The confirmation came on May 26 from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI).

"The cubs are in the cell with their mother. Five of them appear to be doing well. We're keeping a close watch," Bhawal said.

White tiger Vijay, who sired the litter, also fathered cubs in 2022. White tigers lack the orange pigment pheomelanin but are considered the same species as Royal Bengal tigers. "They are technically Royal Bengal tigers, just with different colouring," Kumar explained.

The last white tiger birth at Delhi Zoo took place in 2022 when tigress Sita delivered three cubs, of which two survived. Another five-cub litter was recorded in 2015.

The Delhi Zoo, which opened in 1959, is part of the Central Zoo Authority's conservation breeding programme for endangered species under the National Zoo Policy, and has been designated for tiger conservation since 2010. PTI NSM RT RT