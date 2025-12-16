Delhi Zoo worker injured in monkey attack

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A 38-year-old cleaner at the Delhi Zoo, who had earlier survived a tiger attack in 2016, was injured after being attacked by a monkey while cleaning an enclosure on Tuesday.

Bhairav Pratap Singh, who sustained injuries to his fingers and legs and received 24 stitches, said he has been working at the Delhi Zoo since 2012.

He was attacked at around 11 am while cleaning the enclosure.

Multiple calls and messages PTI made to Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar went unanswered.

Recounting the incident, Singh said a monkey suddenly grabbed his leg from behind and attacked him while he was alone inside the enclosure. It also bit off one of his fingers.

Singh was taken to RML Hospital by two people, where he underwent treatment.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said he had survived a tiger attack in the zoo in 2016.

An official of the zoo department, aware of the matter and speaking on condition of anonymity, said the incident was serious as rules mandate the presence of a supervisor or head keeper whenever a worker enters an animal enclosure for cleaning.

However, Singh was alone at the time of the attack, the official said.

The official added that animals tend to be more aggressive during winter mornings when sunlight is limited, a factor well known to zoo authorities, making it unsafe to send a worker alone into an enclosure.

The Delhi Zoo, set up in 1959, has 96 species of animals, birds, and reptiles, and covers 176 acres. PTI NSM RUK RUK