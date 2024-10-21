Delhiites breathe 'very poor' air as AQI hits 310, GRAP Stage II imposed

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhiites breathed in "very poor" quality air on Monday after 94 days, as the city's average air quality index reached 310, prompting the enforcement of GRAP stage II in the national capital.

With the imposition of the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan in the city, the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services), is banned.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 310 at 4 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, out of 36 monitoring stations in the city, 26 are in the red zone, with AQI recorded in the "very poor" category, according to the data.

These stations include Anand Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Mandir Marg, Mundka and other.

Factors contributing to pollution on a high margin include transportation, stubble burning, dust pollution and others, whereas emissions from transportation account for approximately 10.9 per cent of Delhi's air pollution, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

Meanwhile, other contributing factors include farm fires, with 65 reported in Punjab, two in Haryana and 25 in Uttar Pradesh, according to satellite data on Monday.

During the winter months, Delhi experiences severe pollution, driven by a combination of factors, such as low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels and the presence of pollution particles that act as surfaces for condensation.

As winter approaches, Delhiites are beginning to feel a slight chill in the morning and evening hours, with the maximum temperature on Monday recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to the weather department.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 60 per cent and 86 per cent during the day.

The weather department forecast a clear sky on Tuesday and said the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM IJT