Delhiites dissatisfied with AAP, will vote for BJP: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has claimed that the people of Delhi are dissatisfied with the AAP's governance and will vote for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Advertisment

In an interview with PTI Videos, Tiwari accused the AAP of failing to address the problems of Delhiites and blamed it for the capital's "decline".

"Every person in Delhi is troubled by the AAP's governance and issues like polluted water, toxic air, Yamuna's state, pending pensions for senior citizens, false promises and broken ration card system," he alleged.

"Over the last 10 years, 21,000 people have died due to polluted water in the city. Instead of solving issues, Kejriwal has driven Delhi into debt. People are now evaluating his government rather than trusting his new promises," he said.

Advertisment

The BJP MP also criticised Kejriwal for failing to address basic issues like providing clean drinking water to people.

"After ruling for 10 years, he still talks about providing clean water. Delhi residents can no longer be misled," the BJP MP said.

Tiwari also targeted Kejriwal over the issue of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants.

Advertisment

"Kejriwal helped the illegal immigrants become voters. This is why people wonder how the AAP won despite public dissatisfaction," he said.

Tiwari said announcing the names of candidates early for the elections does not guarantee victory.

"The AAP has exposed its flaws by announcing its candidates early, sidelining its sitting MLAs and showing a lack of trust in them. Instead, it has handed tickets to many outsiders," he said.

Advertisment

The AAP released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi polls on November 21, dropping three sitting MLAs and fielding six leaders who recently switched over from the BJP and the Congress.

Earlier this month, the AAP released its final list of candidates, becoming the first major party to declare all 70 candidates.

Responding to a question about the BJP not declaring a chief ministerial face in Delhi, Tiwari said, "In the BJP, commitment matters and any worker can become the CM face. Our focus is to bring Delhi under the BJP's governance and align it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double-engine model." On the AAP recently announcing various schemes to woo voters, he said BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra already provide similar benefits to people, especially women.

Advertisment

The Delhi elections are slated for February next year. PTI SJJ DIV DIV