Delhiites inhaling toxic air due to failure of Rekha Gupta government: Delhi Cong

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Congress leaders held a press conference on Wednesday wearing masks and carrying oxygen cylinders to highlight the plummeting air quality in the national capital and demanded that the ruling BJP bring the city out of this "health emergency".

Yadav alleged that due to the failure of the Rekha Gupta government, every citizen of Delhi is inhaling toxic air.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Wednesday, with an AQI reading of 327. The city has been battling poor air quality for the last 12 days.

"Gupta, instead of doing anything on pollution control, says that she got pollution in dowry," Yadav said.

In view of the "health emergency" in Delhi, a Congress delegation under the leadership of Yadav submitted a memorandum to the Environment Secretary and also demanded an all-party meeting to improve the alarming situation of Delhi's choking pollution.

Yadav said that, unfortunately, Delhi has become a "gas chamber" and is one of the most polluted cities in the world.

He alleged that the Delhi government has failed to implement short-term, medium-term and long-term measures to tackle pollution.

"The poor and vulnerable working class are suffering the most. Rich families can fend for themselves with air purifiers, respirators and controlled indoor environments, but more than 90 per cent of Delhi's population cannot afford such measures to save their breath," he noted.

Despite the Supreme Court's order, the government did nothing to take care of the construction workers despite the implementation of Grap-III to save them from toxic air, he claimed.

Yadav said if the chief minister was concerned about the poor people of Delhi and wanted to improve Delhi's air, she would have talked to neighbouring states to stop stubble burning.

The causes of pollution are broken roads, potholes on roads, smoke and dust from vehicles, which the government has failed to control, he said.

Yadav said for the last 11 years, the Aam Aadmi Party and for eight months, the present BJP government "did nothing except false promises and claims to control pollution." "For the health security of Delhi, the BJP government should take a positive step to save people from pollution by immediately imposing a health emergency," he said.

In view of the situation, Gupta should call an all-party meeting, implement the suggestions received in it and take permanent measures to control pollution. PTI SLB SLB SHS SHS