Delhiites must come forward to protect city's heritage sites, monument: LG Saxena

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has said the people have to become stakeholders in preserving and protecting heritage and stressed that sustained efforts are being made to restore monuments in the national capital.

He hosted a cultural evening and dinner for the delegates of the 46th World Heritage Committee, at the historic Purana Qila on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said sustained efforts were being made to preserve and restore the heritage sites and monuments in Delhi so as to position it as a true Global Heritage City.

This, he said, is aligned with the prime minister's vision of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi”.

“The government is making many efforts for preserving and maintaining the tangible and intangible heritage of Delhi. This will attract more tourists and open the portals of our heritage, for the knowledge of domestic as well as international audience…. To preserve our heritage, it is essential that people - the community at large becomes a stakeholder in preserving and protecting it,” Saxena said.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat apart from ambassadors/high commissioners from several countries, nearly 250 delegates from more than 160 countries, senior officials from the USESCO, senior officials from the Central and Delhi Government attended the event, a statement from Raj Niwas said.

Nearly 100 artists from across the country presented a fusion of different dance forms. The performance was choreographed by acclaimed artist Maitreyee Pahari. PTI SLB NB