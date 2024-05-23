Delhiites set to vote on Saturday amid AAP's new conspiracy theories

New Delhi: As the Delhiietes gear up to vote on Saturday in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the political discourse in the capital state is touching a new low on an hourly basis.

Advertisment

The Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal can be seen holding press conferences almost every hour to bounce a new conspiracy theory alleging BJP’s hand in either real or fictitious incidents.

Swati Maliwal’s assault by Kejriwal’s so-called PA Bibhav Kumar at CM’s residence was a real incident in which the AAP tried to get away by implicating BJP's hand.

On Wednesday, AAP brought up a fictitious story of BJP’s Haryana government stopping Yamuna water which was denied by the Delhi Jal Board, a Delhi government's department.

Advertisment

Kejriwal, who continues to comment on his own case despite the conditions set by the Supreme Court for interim bail, told PTI that the Maliwal assault matter is currently "sub-judice" and his comment might affect the proceedings.

A few hours later, he claimed that the police would come to interrogate his "ailing" parents on Thursday.

While he did not specify the reason, it is suspected that police will be visiting his residence in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Advertisment

Sources told NewsDrum that the Delhi Police asked time from Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and his parents for questioning in the matter.

Kejriwal and his party are of the view that such tactics would help him garner sympathy.

Delhiites seem unfazed by these theatrics. But on the other hand, they remain curious to know about AAP’s new allegations on BJP with each passing hour.

Political analysts expect these hourly interventions to continue until Kejriwal goes back to Tihar jail in the alleged liquor scam.