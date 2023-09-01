Delhiites should preserve permanent assets created for G20 Summit: LG V K Saxena

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday said the ongoing installation of new structures, and renovation efforts in the national capital in view of the G20 Summit has created permanent assets and asked Delhiites to preserve them.

Saxena and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi unveiled the newly installed Yakshini sculptures at Yakshini Chowk and on Ulan Batar Road, and later inaugurated the IAF Park in front of the Air Force Station in Palam, Raj Niwas officials said.

Adorned with sculptures made available by CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives, these three neighbouring locations have been beautified and refurbished with freshly paved roads, sidewalks and plantations.

These are likely to be the first spots in the national capital that the visiting heads of states/heads of governments will see after landing in the country, officials added.

The LG emphasised that such structures, renovations and refurbishing across the city has created permanent assets for Delhi and its people and it was everyone's responsibility to maintain and preserve them in the years to come.

The Yakshini sculptures installed at the newly christened Yakshini Chowk have been sculpted by noted sculptor from Odisha, Dhruba Charan Swain, and those at Ulan Batar Marg have been sculpted by another Odia sculptor, Sudarshan Sahoo.

The LG had travelled to Odisha in June this year to procure these sculptures, with an aim to adorn the national capital with artefacts from all across the country, as well as providing a boost to indigenous artisans and artists, officials said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Saxena said the newly installed sculptures of Yakshinis represent the mythical guards of Lord Kuber's treasury and now symbolise the sentinels of an ever emerging powerful and prosperous India.

These sculptures, in addition to many others installed at different locations in the capital, are reminiscent of our ancient cultural heritage, he said. The Yakshini sculptures at both Ulan Batar Road and Yakshini Chowk stand at 6 ft tall.

Two MIG fighter planes provided by the Indian Air Force have been installed at the newly inaugurated IAF Park. Eight water fountains installed at equal distances from each other in a symmetrical design.

Saxena said the park and the road junction that lie just outside the Palam Air Force Station had been lying in an unkempt condition and have since undergone a transformation in a short period of just two months.

He thanked the various stakeholder departments who have worked tirelessly on the ground to execute these projects, which include the PWD, IAF, environment and forest departments, Delhi Cantt Board, and the workmen involved. PTI SLB SKY SKY