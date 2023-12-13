Delhi's AIIMS is 'lighthouse, setting conventions and principles': Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Praising Delhi's AIIMS as “a lighthouse, setting conventions and principles that the entire country follows”, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said its outstanding reputation is a testament to the commitment and enthusiasm exhibited by the dedicated doctors working here.

Mandaviya, who dedicated new state-of-the-art facilities at the AIIMS to the nation, speaking on the occasion said that these new facilities have been inaugurated with the aim to improve healthcare service for the common people.

"The objective is to ensure that access to quality and affordable healthcare reaches the last mile of the people," he added.

Elaborating on the government's initiative towards bringing about a transformation in healthcare in India, Mandaviya highlighted the establishment of 1,70,000 Ayushman Aarogya Mandir is an endeavour towards the same direction.

"These health and wellness centres have also been provided with tele-consultation facilities, saving time, effort and resources for the common man," he said.

"Recently the 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra was launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister. The number of medical colleges have more than doubled in the last nine years," said Mandaviya.

"Similarly, the number of MBBS, PG and nursing seats have also increased at an unprecedented rate in a span of less than 10 years," he added.

The health minister said India is also promoting its quality and affordable healthcare service to the world.

"The 'Heal in India' and 'Heal by India' initiatives have been launched to tap into the fast-growing medical tourism sector in the world," he added.

Appreciating the Indian healthcare professionals' commitment towards providing service to humanity, Mandaviya said this tradition is rooted in our age-old culture which is now recognised by the world.

The health minister said the Covid crisis has "shown the world not only India's strengths in medical and pharmaceutical sector" but also its values of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"This was on display when India continued to supply critical medicines to the world without escalating the prices, even when there was a global shortage of medicines," he added.

The new facilities inaugurated are Mother and Child Block, Surgical block, National Centre for Geriatrics, New Paid Ward in Main hospital; Center for Advanced Research in Hospital Infection Control and Forensic DNA Laboratory at JPN Apex Trauma Centre and Centre for Medical Innovation ane Entrepreneurship (CMIE) and Private Ward Wing at National Cancer Institute (NCI), Jhajjar. PTI PLB AS AS