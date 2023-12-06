Delhi's air continues to improve, min temp 9.2 deg C

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi's air quality on Wednesday further improved but continued to remain in the “poor” category.

Advertisment

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 286 at 4 pm, improved from an AQI of 297 recorded on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, as per the weather office.

The humidity levels oscillated between 64 per cent and 100 per cent.

Advertisment

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky for Thursday with moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to settle around 26 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, as per the forecast. PTI COR SJJ SJJ NB NB