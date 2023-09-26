Delhi's air pollution action plan on Sept 29

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch on September 29 an action plan to check air pollution in the city during the winter season, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The action plan launched last year focussed on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution among others.

"We are preparing an action plan to curb winter pollution in Delhi on the basis of reports given by the departments concerned. Instructions have been issued to all construction agencies to strictly follow the norms related to dust pollution," a statement quoted Rai as saying.

He said CM Kejriwal will present the winter action plan on September 29. Rai said separate winter action plans will be prepared for each of the hotspots to deal with their respective pollution sources. Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram and Okhla Phase 2 are identified as pollution hotspots in Delhi. PTI GVS TIR TIR