Delhi's air quality improves, AQI in poor category at 268

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved to the "poor" category on Sunday morning after remaining "very poor" for several days.

Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 268, better than the 305 reported a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from the CPCB's Sameer app showed that five monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the "very poor" category, while the remaining 33 recorded "poor" levels.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.

The minimum temperature settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting partly cloudy sky.