Delhi's air quality improves from 'poor' to 'moderate'

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhi's air quality on Monday improved from "poor" to "moderate" and the maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 180. On Sunday, the AQI was recorded at 282, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The 24-hour AQI on Saturday was 193.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The humidity levels fluctuated between 98 per cent and 61 per cent during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with moderate fog in the morning, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 9 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

February has seen four days of rainfall while last year, there was no rainfall recorded in this month.

The capital received 29.9 mm rainfall in the first four days, according to IMD official data.