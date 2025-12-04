New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved slightly on Thursday morning, settling in the 'poor' category with an AQI reading of 299, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Wednesday morning, the AQI stood at 335 in the 'very poor' range.

There was a brief respite from the toxic air on Sunday (November 30) and Monday (December 1); however, the air quality slipped back to 'very poor' on Tuesday.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The IMD has forecasted mainly clear skies for Thursday and a cold wave for Friday.

On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.